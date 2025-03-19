Chandrababu Naidu's Family Celebrates Grandson’s Birthday with Temple Visit and Community Feast

Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, N Chandrababu Naidu, alongside his family, is set to visit the revered Tirupati temple on Thursday to mark the birthday of his grandson, Devaansh. The visit will include the CM, his wife Bhuvaneswari, son and IT Minister Nara Lokesh, daughter-in-law Brahmani, and the birthday boy, Devaansh.

During their visit on March 21, the family will participate in a divine Darshan of Lord Balaji. Consistent with their annual tradition, the Naidu family will host an Annaprasadam, or food distribution event, funded personally by the CM. This comes despite previous local media speculation that state funds would cover the costs. Sources confirm this is the 10th year of celebrating Devaansh's birthday with this tradition.

Meanwhile, CM Naidu met with Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates in a productive discussion aimed at fostering cooperation between the Gates Foundation and the Andhra Pradesh government. They deliberated on employing technologies like Artificial Intelligence and predictive analytics to enhance services in health, education, agriculture, and job creation. Naidu, via a post on X, expressed his commitment to 'Swarna Andhra Pradesh 2047' and acknowledged Gates' support in this vision.

(With inputs from agencies.)