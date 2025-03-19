Left Menu

China Lifts Ban on Argentine Poultry Amid U.S. Trade Tensions

China lifts a two-year ban on poultry imports from Argentina, reinstating a significant supply line amidst a trade dispute with the U.S. Argentina's poultry exports were halted in early 2023 following avian influenza detection, prompting China's initial ban.

BEIJING, March 19 (Reuters) - China has reopened imports of poultry from Argentina after a two-year ban, signaling a crucial move in the broader context of an ongoing trade dispute with the United States. The decision follows the detection of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in Argentina's commercial poultry earlier in 2023.

The General Administration of Customs announced that effective March 17, imports from Argentina will resume after a thorough risk analysis, though specific outcomes of this evaluation were not disclosed. Before the imposed restrictions, Argentina was a major chicken product provider for China, as per the U.S. Department of Agriculture figures.

This development occurs against the backdrop of escalating trade tensions between China and the U.S., with China enforcing a 15% tariff on American poultry. The U.S. was the third-largest meat supplier to China last year, below Brazil and Argentina. These tariffs affect $21 billion worth of American agricultural products.

