In a recent statement, BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi lauded senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor's remarks regarding India's diplomatic posture on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. Speaking at a press conference, Trivedi attributed the country's notable position in global diplomacy to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. He emphasized Modi's unique role in fostering dialogue with both Russian and Ukrainian presidents, remarking on the Prime Minister's meetings with them within a fortnight.

Trivedi commented that Tharoor's views, shared during the Raisina Dialogue, naturally reflect India's globally recognized diplomatic approach under Modi. 'Any expert in international affairs can clearly see the distinction of Modi's diplomacy,' Trivedi stated, underscoring the Prime Minister's ability to engage both leaders of the warring nations equally.

During the panel discussion at the Raisina Dialogue, Tharoor admitted revising his stance on India's diplomatic actions, despite his prior criticisms. He acknowledged that India's neutrality allowed it to maintain cordial relations with both sides and potentially contribute to a lasting peace. Tharoor's change in perspective highlights India's unexpected diplomatic success, positioning it uniquely among nations attempting to mediate the Russo-Ukrainian war.

