Left Menu

India's Unique Diplomatic Stance Amid Russia-Ukraine Conflict Praised

BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi praised Congress leader Shashi Tharoor's comments on India's diplomatic stance on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts. Trivedi highlighted Modi's meetings with Russian and Ukrainian presidents, asserting India's unique position to foster peace. Tharoor acknowledged India's successful diplomacy despite earlier criticism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 17:03 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 17:03 IST
India's Unique Diplomatic Stance Amid Russia-Ukraine Conflict Praised
BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent statement, BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi lauded senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor's remarks regarding India's diplomatic posture on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. Speaking at a press conference, Trivedi attributed the country's notable position in global diplomacy to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. He emphasized Modi's unique role in fostering dialogue with both Russian and Ukrainian presidents, remarking on the Prime Minister's meetings with them within a fortnight.

Trivedi commented that Tharoor's views, shared during the Raisina Dialogue, naturally reflect India's globally recognized diplomatic approach under Modi. 'Any expert in international affairs can clearly see the distinction of Modi's diplomacy,' Trivedi stated, underscoring the Prime Minister's ability to engage both leaders of the warring nations equally.

During the panel discussion at the Raisina Dialogue, Tharoor admitted revising his stance on India's diplomatic actions, despite his prior criticisms. He acknowledged that India's neutrality allowed it to maintain cordial relations with both sides and potentially contribute to a lasting peace. Tharoor's change in perspective highlights India's unexpected diplomatic success, positioning it uniquely among nations attempting to mediate the Russo-Ukrainian war.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025