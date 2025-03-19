Left Menu

Tensions Escalate as Russia and Ukraine Violate Energy Ceasefire

Russia and Ukraine have accused each other of violating a new agreement to halt attacks on energy infrastructure. The ceasefire, suggested by Trump and partially accepted by Putin, is in jeopardy. Drone attacks persisted, leading to widespread damage and further tensions, while Europe remains wary of shifting alliances.

Updated: 19-03-2025 17:26 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 17:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amid escalating tensions, Russia and Ukraine have accused each other of breaching a newly established agreement to refrain from targeting energy infrastructure. This comes just hours after a significant phone conversation between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.

The agreement, which was a compromise after Putin rejected a full 30-day ceasefire proposed by Trump, remains shaky. Ukraine agreed to Putin's proposal to pause attacks on energy infrastructure, but violations have already been reported. Moscow claims Ukraine targeted an oil station in southern Russia, while Kyiv reports Russian strikes hitting hospitals, homes, and cutting power to rail services.

European allies express concern over Trump's policy shift, fearing it could impact long-standing defensive commitments. Despite hopes for peace negotiations, European leaders remain skeptical as attacks on civilian infrastructure continue unabated, signaling the fragile nature of the temporary ceasefire.

(With inputs from agencies.)

