Odisha's Solar Surge: Government Unveils Ambitious Renewable Energy Plan

The Odisha government has successfully installed rooftop solar projects totaling 17,705 kilowatt capacity across 1,232 public buildings. The initiative aligns with national climate goals to transition to renewable energy. The state targets 57% energy from renewables by 2030, facilitating this shift through the Odisha Renewable Energy Policy, 2022.

Updated: 19-03-2025 18:24 IST
  • India

The Odisha government has made significant strides in transitioning towards renewable energy by installing rooftop solar projects on 1,232 public buildings, generating a total capacity of 17,705 kilowatts, Deputy Chief Minister K V Singh Deo announced in the state assembly.

Under the Odisha Renewable Energy Development Agency and the Green Energy Development Corporation of Odisha Ltd, the state has installed solar units on government offices, educational institutions, and hospitals, aiming for 57% energy generation from renewables by 2030. The progress supports India's national vision of reducing emissions intensity and increasing non-fossil electricity sources.

The state government has earmarked Rs 1,800 crore for the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, benefitting over 2,700 citizens so far. The Odisha Renewable Energy Policy, 2022, promotes alternatives and sets targets to align with NDC commitments to UNFCCC, enhancing state and national climate alignment.

