BRS Criticizes Telangana Budget as 'Golmaal'

BRS MLC Mohammed Mahmood Ali criticized the Telangana Budget, labeling it as 'golmaal,' citing unfulfilled promises and unused budget allocations. He criticized the Congress for neglecting Muslim education and employment. The Telangana Budget 2025-26, totaling Rs 3,04,965 crore, focuses on technology and welfare, with specific allocations for SC, ST, and minority welfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 20:40 IST
BRS MLC Mohammed Mahmood Ali (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC Mohammed Mahmood Ali launched a scathing attack on the Telangana Budget, denouncing it as pure 'golmaal' or nonsense. Ali expressed deep dissatisfaction, pointing out that last year's budgetary promises remain unfulfilled, with funds for crucial projects like employment and cultural institutions going unused.

Ali lamented that despite a substantial Rs 1000 crore allocation for employment, not a single rupee was expended. He further criticized the allocation of Rs 3005 crore for the Urdu Academy and Haj Committee, highlighting the absence of legislative support to facilitate key arrangements for the Haj Committee.

Simultaneously, BRS MLC K Kavitha voiced concerns about farmers facing drought and water scarcity, contrasting it with the water access achievements during BRS's previous governance period. Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka tabled the proposed 2025-26 budget, focusing on technology and welfare, with significant allocations for marginalized communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

