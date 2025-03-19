BRS Criticizes Telangana Budget as 'Golmaal'

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC Mohammed Mahmood Ali launched a scathing attack on the Telangana Budget, denouncing it as pure 'golmaal' or nonsense. Ali expressed deep dissatisfaction, pointing out that last year's budgetary promises remain unfulfilled, with funds for crucial projects like employment and cultural institutions going unused.

Ali lamented that despite a substantial Rs 1000 crore allocation for employment, not a single rupee was expended. He further criticized the allocation of Rs 3005 crore for the Urdu Academy and Haj Committee, highlighting the absence of legislative support to facilitate key arrangements for the Haj Committee.

Simultaneously, BRS MLC K Kavitha voiced concerns about farmers facing drought and water scarcity, contrasting it with the water access achievements during BRS's previous governance period. Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka tabled the proposed 2025-26 budget, focusing on technology and welfare, with significant allocations for marginalized communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)