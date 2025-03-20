Left Menu

Leaders' Dialogue: Trump and Zelenskiy Join Forces Against War

U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy agreed to work together to end Russia's war with Ukraine. In a phone call, Trump promised to help locate military support and discussed a partial pause in Russian aggression. European allies remain cautious of Trump's approach.

Updated: 20-03-2025 01:41 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 01:41 IST
In a critical conversation, U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy have come together to seek an end to Russia's ongoing conflict with Ukraine. This dialogue marks the first conversation since their Oval Office disagreement in late February.

During the call, Zelenskiy expressed gratitude for U.S. support, emphasizing the need for increased air defense to protect Ukraine against Russian aggression. The United States has pledged to assist in finding the necessary military equipment within Europe, though skepticism remains among European allies regarding America's outreach to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Despite recent escalations in the conflict, including a bombing raid on a southern Russian oil depot by Ukrainian forces, both sides have carried out a prisoner exchange. However, the path to peace remains fraught with challenges, as European leaders call for a stronger response from the U.S., wary of the potential shift in geopolitical dynamics.

