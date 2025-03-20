Left Menu

Trump's Maritime Fees Spark Chaos in U.S. Export Markets

President Trump's plan to impose hefty fees on China-linked ships visiting U.S. ports threatens American coal and agricultural exports by stalling shipments and increasing costs. Exporters face uncertainty as vessel shortages disrupt the movement of energy, agricultural products, and manufactured goods to international buyers.

Updated: 20-03-2025 04:37 IST
President Donald Trump's initiative to boost U.S. shipbuilding through substantial fees on China-linked maritime trade has led to increased U.S. coal stockpiles and volatility in the agricultural sector. Exporters are facing barriers in securing vessels to transport goods due to proposed fines of up to $1.5 million on China-made ships.

The potential fees are impacting the availability of ships crucial for transporting agriculture and energy exports. Exporters and transportation companies, in discussions and official correspondences, have expressed concerns about the looming measures, highlighting a significant threat to U.S. coal exports potentially valued at $130 billion.

In addition to coal, the oil and gas industry might also suffer as the proposed rules could detrimentally alter the competitiveness of LNG and refined fuel exports. U.S. farmers, already grappling with tariffs, face further hurdles in securing competitive shipping for bulk crops, threatening profit margins in global markets.

