Trump Mulls Extension for Chevron's Venezuelan Oil Operations

Former President Trump is reportedly considering extending Chevron's license to continue its oil extraction activities in Venezuela. This move could have significant implications for U.S.-Venezuelan relations and the global oil market, as Chevron remains one of the few American companies with a foothold in the South American nation.

WASHINGTON, March 20 (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump is reportedly weighing the possibility of extending Chevron's license to extract oil in Venezuela, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal. This decision could have major repercussions for both international relations and the global oil industry.

Chevron is one of the last remaining American oil companies active in Venezuela, amid ongoing tensions and sanctions between the United States and the South American country. Extending this license would allow Chevron to continue its operations, potentially altering the dynamics of the oil market.

The potential extension has garnered significant attention as industry experts and political analysts evaluate its impact on U.S.-Venezuelan ties and the broader geopolitical landscape. The decision could also influence Chevron's strategic positioning in the energy sector.

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

