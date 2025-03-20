Sushant Singh Rajput's Father Backs Call for New Probe into Disha Salian's Death
KK Singh, father of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, supports a PIL by Disha Salian's father seeking investigation into her death. He emphasizes the need to determine the truth, whether suicide or murder. Singh hopes Maharashtra's new government will address the cases of both Salian and Rajput swiftly.
KK Singh, the father of late Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput, announced his support for a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Disha Salian's father on Thursday. The litigation seeks further investigation into the death of Salian, who was a celebrity manager, as Singh expresses hope for concluding both Salian's and Rajput's controversial cases.
Originally, Disha Salian's death had been deemed a suicide by her father, who later petitioned the Bombay High Court on March 19 for a fresh probe, urging interrogation of UBT Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray. KK Singh acknowledged his lack of understanding regarding Salian's father's apparent change of heart, but believes uncovering the truth is necessary for both families.
Sushant Singh Rajput's father refrained from speculating about any link between his son's death and Salian's, with both incidents sparking widespread media attention and controversy in 2020. Singh also expressed confidence in Maharashtra's new Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, to make decisive strides in the investigations.
