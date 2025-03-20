Left Menu

India Boosts Self-Reliance with Approval of Advanced Indigenous Artillery Guns

India's Cabinet Committee on Security has approved the acquisition of 307 Advanced Towed Artillery Gun Systems (ATAGS) worth nearly Rs 7000 crore. This move marks a significant step towards self-reliance in defense manufacturing, enhancing the operational capabilities of the Indian Army with indigenous technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 14:39 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 14:39 IST
Visual of a artillery gun. (File Photo/DRDO). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a major advancement for India's defense sector, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) has sanctioned the procurement of 307 Advanced Towed Artillery Gun Systems (ATAGS) for the Indian Army, valued at approximately Rs 7000 crore. This approval signifies a pivotal stride towards achieving self-sufficiency in artillery production.

The ATAGS, developed under the 'Make in India' initiative, is the first 155 mm artillery gun designed, developed, and manufactured domestically. Featuring a 52-calibre barrel, it offers firing ranges of up to 40 km, ensuring higher lethality and enhanced operational capabilities. This development emphasizes India's growing expertise in indigenous defense technology.

With over 65% of components sourced locally, the ATAGS initiative highlights the collaboration between the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Indian private firms. The induction of these systems will replace outdated artillery, strengthening the military presence along critical borders, and providing a strategic advantage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

