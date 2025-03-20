HCC and TPL Secure Major Pumped Storage Project in Maharashtra
Hindustan Construction Company and Tata Projects Limited, through a 50:50 joint venture, have secured a significant project in Maharashtra valued at Rs 2,470 crore. The Bhivpuri Pumped Storage Project, commissioned by Tata Power Company, involves comprehensive civil and additional works for a 1,000 MW facility located in Karjat.
- Country:
- India
Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) and Tata Projects Limited (TPL) have landed a substantial Rs 2,470 crore project in Maharashtra through a joint venture. This major initiative, commissioned by Tata Power Company, underscores the collaborative effort between HCC and TPL.
The project involves the construction of the Bhivpuri Off-Stream Open Loop Pumped Storage Project, a 1,000 MW facility strategically located in Karjat, Maharashtra. It includes two units of 333 MW and 167 MW each, marking a critical development in the region's infrastructure.
The scope of the project encompasses extensive civil works alongside other necessary appurtenant tasks, ensuring the seamless integration and completion of the site's infrastructure. This venture highlights the significant role of the collaboration in advancing Maharashtra's energy infrastructure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- HCC
- TPL
- pumped storage
- project
- Maharashtra
- Tata Power
- Bhivpuri
- Karjat
- infrastructure
- Rs 2470 crore
ALSO READ
Maharashtra assembly suspends SP MLA Abu Asim Azmi from House membership till end of ongoing budget session.
Maharashtra MLA Suspended Over Controversial Aurangzeb Remarks
Outrage in Maharashtra Over OBC Community Member's Torture
Political Turmoil in Maharashtra: Resignations and Controversies Unfold
Nashik court stays Maharashtra minister Manikrao Kokate's conviction in a cheating case of 1995.