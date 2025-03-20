HCC and TPL Secure Major Pumped Storage Project in Maharashtra

Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) and Tata Projects Limited (TPL) have landed a substantial Rs 2,470 crore project in Maharashtra through a joint venture. This major initiative, commissioned by Tata Power Company, underscores the collaborative effort between HCC and TPL.

The project involves the construction of the Bhivpuri Off-Stream Open Loop Pumped Storage Project, a 1,000 MW facility strategically located in Karjat, Maharashtra. It includes two units of 333 MW and 167 MW each, marking a critical development in the region's infrastructure.

The scope of the project encompasses extensive civil works alongside other necessary appurtenant tasks, ensuring the seamless integration and completion of the site's infrastructure. This venture highlights the significant role of the collaboration in advancing Maharashtra's energy infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)