Left Menu

HCC and TPL Secure Major Pumped Storage Project in Maharashtra

Hindustan Construction Company and Tata Projects Limited, through a 50:50 joint venture, have secured a significant project in Maharashtra valued at Rs 2,470 crore. The Bhivpuri Pumped Storage Project, commissioned by Tata Power Company, involves comprehensive civil and additional works for a 1,000 MW facility located in Karjat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 17:19 IST
HCC and TPL Secure Major Pumped Storage Project in Maharashtra
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) and Tata Projects Limited (TPL) have landed a substantial Rs 2,470 crore project in Maharashtra through a joint venture. This major initiative, commissioned by Tata Power Company, underscores the collaborative effort between HCC and TPL.

The project involves the construction of the Bhivpuri Off-Stream Open Loop Pumped Storage Project, a 1,000 MW facility strategically located in Karjat, Maharashtra. It includes two units of 333 MW and 167 MW each, marking a critical development in the region's infrastructure.

The scope of the project encompasses extensive civil works alongside other necessary appurtenant tasks, ensuring the seamless integration and completion of the site's infrastructure. This venture highlights the significant role of the collaboration in advancing Maharashtra's energy infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025