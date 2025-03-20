Assam Government Establishes Sattra Preservation Board to Protect Heritage
The Assam government approved the creation of the Sattra Preservation and Development Board to safeguard Neo-Vaishnavite monastic institutions, addressing long-standing cultural preservation demands. The board, announced in the 2025-26 budget, will receive autonomous funding and statutory powers to protect Sattra lands from encroachment and uphold Assamese heritage.
In a decisive move to protect Assam's cultural heritage, the state government has sanctioned the establishment of the Sattra Preservation and Development Board. Announced during the unveiling of the 2025-26 state budget, this board aims to safeguard the integrity of the Sattras, pivotal monastic institutions of the Neo-Vaishnavite tradition, founded by Srimanta Sankardeva in the 16th century.
The state administration, drawing upon the findings of a high-level committee led by Justice (Retd) Biplab Kumar Sharma, has agreed to implement recommendations that fall within its jurisdiction under Clause 6 of the Assam Accord. With a newly formed five-member board, backed with autonomous financial resources and comprehensive statutory powers, the state seeks to prevent land encroachments and promote social, religious, and cultural advancements.
Deputy Speaker Numal Momin underscored the significance of this initiative, highlighting its role in maintaining Assamese culture and heritage, especially in light of past agitations demanding such preservation. Criticizing the former Congress regime for alleged negligence, Momin lauded the current government's efforts, under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, to empower indigenous communities and protect the foundational cultural elements of the state.
