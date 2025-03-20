Left Menu

Assam Government Establishes Sattra Preservation Board to Protect Heritage

The Assam government approved the creation of the Sattra Preservation and Development Board to safeguard Neo-Vaishnavite monastic institutions, addressing long-standing cultural preservation demands. The board, announced in the 2025-26 budget, will receive autonomous funding and statutory powers to protect Sattra lands from encroachment and uphold Assamese heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 19:58 IST
Assam Government Establishes Sattra Preservation Board to Protect Heritage
Assam Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker Numal Momin (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move to protect Assam's cultural heritage, the state government has sanctioned the establishment of the Sattra Preservation and Development Board. Announced during the unveiling of the 2025-26 state budget, this board aims to safeguard the integrity of the Sattras, pivotal monastic institutions of the Neo-Vaishnavite tradition, founded by Srimanta Sankardeva in the 16th century.

The state administration, drawing upon the findings of a high-level committee led by Justice (Retd) Biplab Kumar Sharma, has agreed to implement recommendations that fall within its jurisdiction under Clause 6 of the Assam Accord. With a newly formed five-member board, backed with autonomous financial resources and comprehensive statutory powers, the state seeks to prevent land encroachments and promote social, religious, and cultural advancements.

Deputy Speaker Numal Momin underscored the significance of this initiative, highlighting its role in maintaining Assamese culture and heritage, especially in light of past agitations demanding such preservation. Criticizing the former Congress regime for alleged negligence, Momin lauded the current government's efforts, under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, to empower indigenous communities and protect the foundational cultural elements of the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025