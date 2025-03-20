State Women's Commission Calls Out Film Industry on Degrading Dance Steps

The Telangana State Commission for Women (TSCW) raised alarms on Thursday regarding the rising number of grievances related to degrading dance steps in film songs. The commission issues a stern warning to filmmakers, demanding they avoid such content and urging responsible portrayals of women.

Highlighting cinema's societal influence, the commission calls for an immediate cessation of objectionable portrayals and threatens legal consequences if directives are ignored. It stresses the industry's moral duty to foster positive depictions and safeguard women's dignity, urging self-regulation amid cinema's sway over youth.

Amid these concerns, the Telangana Women's Commission invites public and social organization input, promising thorough investigations and actions. This follows complaints about inappropriate dance portrayals in Telugu films and an FIR against celebrities for promoting illegal gambling apps, filed by a businessman citing violations of the Public Gambling Act of 1867.

(With inputs from agencies.)