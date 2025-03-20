JSW Energy Greenlights Rs 800 Crore NCD Allotment

JSW Energy announced its board has sanctioned the issuance of 80,000 non-convertible debentures (NCDs) aggregating to Rs 800 crore via private placement.

Previously, in January, the company's board had approved raising up to Rs 3,000 crore through similar debentures.

In a recent meeting on March 20, 2025, the Finance Committee gave the green light to issue unsecured, rated, listed, taxable, redeemable NCDs in two tranches, with the first tranche including a green shoe option.

(With inputs from agencies.)