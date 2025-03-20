Left Menu

Haryana's Transformative Decade and Future Ambitions Under CM Saini

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini praised the state's decade-long progress under PM Modi's leadership, highlighting improvements like infrastructure and water supply. He announced the Lado Laxmi Yojana for women and the creation of a 'Department of Future' to bolster AI infrastructure.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday commended the significant progress achieved by the state and the nation over the past decade under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. During a public address, CM Saini underscored the rapid development, citing enhanced road networks, increased medical facilities, and improved hospital capacities.

Highlighting Haryana's strides, he emphasized that clean tap water now reaches every home, sparing women from fetching water. Promises of 24-hour electricity have been fulfilled, particularly benefiting the state's villages, illustrating a commitment to improving residents' quality of life.

Earlier this week, CM Saini introduced the Lado Laxmi Yojana, allocating Rs 2,100 monthly for women as part of the state's Rs 2,05,017 crore budget for 2025-26. To advance Haryana's technological landscape, he announced the formation of a 'Department of Future' aimed at developing AI hubs in Gurugram and Panchkula.

