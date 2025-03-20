US Extends Sanctions Waiver for Slovakia's Gas Payments to Russia
Slovakia has been granted an extension by the United States for a sanctions waiver to continue gas payments to Russia until May. The waiver comes after U.S. sanctions were imposed on Russia's Gazprombank. Slovakia is among countries like Turkey and Hungary that received the waiver in December.
Slovakia has secured an extension from the United States for a sanctions waiver that permits it to carry on making gas payments to Russia until May, according to a source on Thursday.
Last year, Washington levied new sanctions on Russia's Gazprombank—one of the nation's largest banking entities involved in receiving natural gas payments from European customers of Gazprom—as a reaction to the Ukraine conflict.
The waiver was initially granted in December to several nations, including Turkey, Hungary, and Slovakia, permitting them to navigate the complex geopolitical landscape while maintaining their energy supplies.
