Spain Reverses Wolf Protection Amid Controversy
Spain's parliament has voted to remove wolves' protected status, allowing hunting in the rural north. The measure, celebrated by farmers but criticized by conservationists, reverses earlier protection extended by the Socialist government. The decision could influence broader European policies on wolf conservation.
The Spanish parliament voted on Thursday to lift the protected status of wolves, allowing for the resumption of controlled hunting in the rural north. This decision reverses the protection measures introduced by the Socialist government in 2021.
Farmers have welcomed the change, saying that wolves, responsible for the killing of thousands of farm animals annually, pose a severe threat to their livelihoods. In contrast, conservationists have labeled the move as "tragic", arguing it's detrimental to both wolves and Spain's biodiversity.
The legislative change, embedded within an amendment to a food waste law proposed by the conservative People's Party, comes amid wider European debates on wolf protection. Critics argue the amendment serves as legal maneuvering unrelated to environmental concerns.
