Spain Reverses Wolf Protection Amid Controversy

The Spanish parliament voted on Thursday to lift the protected status of wolves, allowing for the resumption of controlled hunting in the rural north. This decision reverses the protection measures introduced by the Socialist government in 2021.

Farmers have welcomed the change, saying that wolves, responsible for the killing of thousands of farm animals annually, pose a severe threat to their livelihoods. In contrast, conservationists have labeled the move as "tragic", arguing it's detrimental to both wolves and Spain's biodiversity.

The legislative change, embedded within an amendment to a food waste law proposed by the conservative People's Party, comes amid wider European debates on wolf protection. Critics argue the amendment serves as legal maneuvering unrelated to environmental concerns.

