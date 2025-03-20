Left Menu

Spain Reverses Wolf Protection Amid Controversy

Spain's parliament has voted to remove wolves' protected status, allowing hunting in the rural north. The measure, celebrated by farmers but criticized by conservationists, reverses earlier protection extended by the Socialist government. The decision could influence broader European policies on wolf conservation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 20-03-2025 22:13 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 22:13 IST
Spain Reverses Wolf Protection Amid Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Spain

The Spanish parliament voted on Thursday to lift the protected status of wolves, allowing for the resumption of controlled hunting in the rural north. This decision reverses the protection measures introduced by the Socialist government in 2021.

Farmers have welcomed the change, saying that wolves, responsible for the killing of thousands of farm animals annually, pose a severe threat to their livelihoods. In contrast, conservationists have labeled the move as "tragic", arguing it's detrimental to both wolves and Spain's biodiversity.

The legislative change, embedded within an amendment to a food waste law proposed by the conservative People's Party, comes amid wider European debates on wolf protection. Critics argue the amendment serves as legal maneuvering unrelated to environmental concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025