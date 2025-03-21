PayU Secures Strategic Stake in Mindgate Solutions to Transform Real-Time Payments

PayU, the fintech arm of Prosus, has announced a strategic acquisition of a 43.5% stake in Mindgate Solutions, a leader in real-time payments technology in India. This move marks a significant expansion in PayU's foothold in the fast-growing domain of digital payments.

The acquisition will allow PayU to tap into Mindgate's existing partnerships with leading banks in India, enabling both firms to enhance merchant offerings and expand their reach globally. The development aligns with PayU's strategy to champion 'Made in India' digital payment solutions on the global stage, bolstering the infrastructure for seamless financial transactions.

Leveraging real-time payment systems, Mindgate has been instrumental in revolutionizing India's digital payment landscape, processing billions of transactions monthly. This partnership is anticipated to drive the next wave of innovation in digital payments, catering to the evolving needs of banks, businesses, and consumers worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)