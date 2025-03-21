Left Menu

PayU Secures Strategic Stake in Mindgate Solutions to Transform Real-Time Payments

PayU has acquired a 43.5% stake in Mindgate Solutions, aiming to boost its presence in India's real-time payments market. This partnership will leverage Mindgate's expertise and partnerships with banks to drive global digital payment innovations, expanding PayU's influence within the growing digital payments ecosystem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2025 11:08 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 11:08 IST
PayU Secures Strategic Stake in Mindgate Solutions to Transform Real-Time Payments
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

PayU, the fintech arm of Prosus, has announced a strategic acquisition of a 43.5% stake in Mindgate Solutions, a leader in real-time payments technology in India. This move marks a significant expansion in PayU's foothold in the fast-growing domain of digital payments.

The acquisition will allow PayU to tap into Mindgate's existing partnerships with leading banks in India, enabling both firms to enhance merchant offerings and expand their reach globally. The development aligns with PayU's strategy to champion 'Made in India' digital payment solutions on the global stage, bolstering the infrastructure for seamless financial transactions.

Leveraging real-time payment systems, Mindgate has been instrumental in revolutionizing India's digital payment landscape, processing billions of transactions monthly. This partnership is anticipated to drive the next wave of innovation in digital payments, catering to the evolving needs of banks, businesses, and consumers worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

Food, Climate, and Nutrition: Solutions for a Resilient and Inclusive Agrifood System

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

South Sudan’s Economy in Freefall: Poverty Surges Amid Oil and Inflation Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025