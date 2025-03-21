Bernard Fontana: A New Era for EDF Leadership
French President Emmanuel Macron has proposed Bernard Fontana as the new chairman and CEO of EDF. If his appointment is approved, Fontana will replace Luc Remont, who has served since September 2022. The move aims to bring new leadership to the state-owned power company.
French President Emmanuel Macron has announced plans to appoint Bernard Fontana as the new chairman and chief executive officer of the state-owned power company, Electricité de France (EDF), according to a statement from the French presidency.
If approved, Fontana will succeed Luc Remont, who has been in the position since September 2022.
This proposed change in leadership at EDF is expected to drive fresh strategies and directions for the company under the guidance of its prospective new chairman and CEO.
