Left Menu

RBI Enforces Penalties on Citibank and IDBI Bank for Regulatory Lapses

The Reserve Bank of India penalized Citibank N.A. Rs 36.28 lakh for violations under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme and IDBI Bank Rs 36.30 lakh for lacking due diligence in foreign remittance processing. These penalties address regulatory compliance deficiencies, not the validity of specific transactions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-03-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 20:11 IST
RBI Enforces Penalties on Citibank and IDBI Bank for Regulatory Lapses
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has taken punitive action against Citibank N.A. and IDBI Bank for breaches in regulatory compliance. On Friday, the RBI announced imposing a fine of Rs 36.28 lakh on Citibank N.A. for contraventions related to the Liberalised Remittance Scheme.

Additionally, IDBI Bank Ltd faces a penalty of Rs 36.30 lakh for failing to conduct necessary due diligence on inward remittances from a constituent's foreign currency account. The RBI clarified that these fines are meant to address compliance shortcomings and are not assertions on the legality of transactions with clients.

This move underscores the central bank's ongoing scrutiny of financial institutions to uphold stringent standards in transaction reporting and due diligence processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

Emergency medicine is getting AI upgrade - What it means for patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025