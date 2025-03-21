Left Menu

Purple Fest: Celebrating Empowerment and Inclusivity at Amrit Udyan

The 'Purple Fest' at Amrit Udyan highlights achievements and aspirations of Divyangjan, witnessed by President Droupadi Murmu. The event promotes inclusivity, emphasizing social justice and equality as per the Indian Constitution. It features sports, workshops, and cultural performances to foster understanding and empowerment for people with disabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 21:41 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 21:41 IST
Purple Fest: Celebrating Empowerment and Inclusivity at Amrit Udyan
President Droupadi Murmu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A vibrant 'Purple Fest' took place at the Amrit Udyan on Friday, celebrating the talents, achievements, and aspirations of Divyangjan. President Droupadi Murmu attended the event, witnessing a series of cultural performances by these inspiring individuals.

In her speech, President Murmu highlighted that a society's true reputation is measured by its sensitivity towards its deprived classes. She emphasized that compassion, inclusiveness, and harmony have long been the hallmarks of Indian culture and civilization. Drawing from the Indian Constitution, she reaffirmed the nation's commitment to social justice, equality, and individual dignity. The Government of India, she noted, continues to work towards empowering Divyangjan through initiatives like the Sugamya Bharat Abhiyan.

Organized by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, the 'Purple Fest' aims to raise awareness about disabilities, fostering understanding, acceptance, and inclusion. The event featured a range of activities, including sports, workshops on digital inclusion and entrepreneurship, Abilympics, and a vibrant cultural fest—all designed to champion the cause of people with disabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

Emergency medicine is getting AI upgrade - What it means for patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025