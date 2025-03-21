Purple Fest: Celebrating Empowerment and Inclusivity at Amrit Udyan
The 'Purple Fest' at Amrit Udyan highlights achievements and aspirations of Divyangjan, witnessed by President Droupadi Murmu. The event promotes inclusivity, emphasizing social justice and equality as per the Indian Constitution. It features sports, workshops, and cultural performances to foster understanding and empowerment for people with disabilities.
A vibrant 'Purple Fest' took place at the Amrit Udyan on Friday, celebrating the talents, achievements, and aspirations of Divyangjan. President Droupadi Murmu attended the event, witnessing a series of cultural performances by these inspiring individuals.
In her speech, President Murmu highlighted that a society's true reputation is measured by its sensitivity towards its deprived classes. She emphasized that compassion, inclusiveness, and harmony have long been the hallmarks of Indian culture and civilization. Drawing from the Indian Constitution, she reaffirmed the nation's commitment to social justice, equality, and individual dignity. The Government of India, she noted, continues to work towards empowering Divyangjan through initiatives like the Sugamya Bharat Abhiyan.
Organized by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, the 'Purple Fest' aims to raise awareness about disabilities, fostering understanding, acceptance, and inclusion. The event featured a range of activities, including sports, workshops on digital inclusion and entrepreneurship, Abilympics, and a vibrant cultural fest—all designed to champion the cause of people with disabilities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
