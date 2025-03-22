Pro-Kannada Activists Hold Statewide Bandh Against Violence

A 12-hour bandh was organized by pro-Kannada groups across Karnataka on Saturday, protesting incidents of violence against Kannadigas. Activists claim police intervention hindered their peaceful demonstrations. However, Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda noted that while activists who initiated rallies were redirected to Freedom Park, no detentions were made.

Bengaluru police reported no major incidents amidst heightened security at strategic locations, a measure set to continue throughout the day. While shops in Chikkamagaluru were compelled to close, Tumakuru witnessed minimal disruption, with public transport services operating normally and educational institutions remaining open.

In Belagavi, protesters lay on roads, marking their dissent. Meanwhile, pro-Kannada groups, supported by some farmer associations, alleged governmental repression through police tactics, as key union figures call for sustained protests. Despite varying levels of bandh participation, normalcy largely prevailed across Karnataka.

