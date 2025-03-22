Patiala Police Officers Suspended Over Alleged Assault on Colonel
Four Patiala police officers have been suspended and transferred following allegations of assaulting Colonel Pushpinder Singh Bath. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been established to ensure an unbiased probe. The incident has sparked calls for accountability, with Punjab officials promising swift action against those responsible.
In a significant development, four police officers in Patiala have been suspended and transferred amid allegations of their involvement in the assault of Colonel Pushpinder Singh Bath, according to senior police sources.
The officers have been named in an FIR filed in connection to the incident, which reportedly occurred on the night of March 13/14. In response, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted, headed by ADGP SPS Parmar, to spearhead an unbiased investigation into the matter.
Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema has vowed that those found guilty will face stringent action. The state government has taken steps to ensure justice, transferring the involved officers and forming the SIT. The assault case has intensified demands for police accountability, as the SIT begins its work under heightened public scrutiny.
(With inputs from agencies.)
