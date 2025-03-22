Left Menu

Patiala Police Officers Suspended Over Alleged Assault on Colonel

Four Patiala police officers have been suspended and transferred following allegations of assaulting Colonel Pushpinder Singh Bath. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been established to ensure an unbiased probe. The incident has sparked calls for accountability, with Punjab officials promising swift action against those responsible.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 17:22 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 17:22 IST
Patiala Police Officers Suspended Over Alleged Assault on Colonel
Patiala SSP Nanak Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, four police officers in Patiala have been suspended and transferred amid allegations of their involvement in the assault of Colonel Pushpinder Singh Bath, according to senior police sources.

The officers have been named in an FIR filed in connection to the incident, which reportedly occurred on the night of March 13/14. In response, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted, headed by ADGP SPS Parmar, to spearhead an unbiased investigation into the matter.

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema has vowed that those found guilty will face stringent action. The state government has taken steps to ensure justice, transferring the involved officers and forming the SIT. The assault case has intensified demands for police accountability, as the SIT begins its work under heightened public scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025