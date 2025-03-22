Left Menu

CBI Files Closure Report on Sushant Singh Rajput's Death; Disha Salian Case Escalates

The Central Bureau of Investigation has submitted a closure report regarding Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s 2020 death. Concurrently, Disha Salian’s father seeks a probe into her death, involving politician Aaditya Thackeray. Legal proceedings continue as both cases remain in the spotlight.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 21:56 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 21:56 IST
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has presented a closure report on the 2020 death of Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput, sources confirmed on Saturday. This report was filed in a Mumbai court, almost five years post the actor's tragic passing.

Rajput, aged 34, was discovered dead on June 14, 2020, at his Bandra home, sparking widespread controversy. The CBI took over the probe, and his postmortem concluded he died from asphyxia. Known for his television debut in 'Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil' and acclaimed role in 'Pavitra Rishta,' Sushant later achieved film success with blockbusters like 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.'

In a related development, the father of Sushant's former manager, Disha Salian, has petitioned the Bombay High Court for an investigation into her death, implicating political figure Aaditya Thackeray. The court is set to hear the matter on April 2. Thackeray has dismissed allegations as defamatory and awaits legal resolution. Meanwhile, legal notifications were served to Sameer Wankhede, a former NCB chief, by the Salian family's legal counsel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

