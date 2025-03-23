Left Menu

Delhi Legislative Assembly Kicks Off Crucial Budget Session

The Delhi Legislative Assembly begins its Budget Session, highlighted by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's motion for electing financial committees. The session follows the BJP's return to power after 27 years and will address key issues like water shortages. Critical reports and discussions are anticipated throughout the session.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta (Photo/ANI).
The Delhi Legislative Assembly is set to commence its Budget Session on Monday at 11:00 AM. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta will initiate a motion to elect members to the financial committees, a significant step for financial governance, as per the House's List of Business.

Chief Minister Gupta will propose the election of nine members each for the Committees on Public Accounts, Estimates, and Government Undertakings beginning April 1, 2025. Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht and Member Om Prakash Sharma are slated to present the First Report of the Business Advisory Committee, providing insights into the legislative agenda. Members Sanjay Goyal and Poonam Sharma will present the First Report on Private Members' Bills.

The Budget Session, marking the BJP's return after 27 years, will deliberate on water shortages and infrastructure issues. Proceedings start with "Vande Mataram" and include a Question Hour, discussions under Special Mention Rule-280, and the election of financial committees. The session runs from March 24 to March 28, 2025, potentially extending further. A notable session event is the tabling of the CAG report on DTC's functioning.

