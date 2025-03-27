Left Menu

Dimple Yadav Slams BJP, Alleging Collusion in Attack on SP MP's Residence

Samajwadi Party's Dimple Yadav accused the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh administration of collusion in an attack on MP Ramji Lal Suman's residence in Agra. She alleged cooperation between the Karni Sena, local officials, and the government. Agra police confirmed Karni Sena's involvement following Suman's controversial statement on historical figure Rana Sanga.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2025 13:13 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 13:13 IST
SP MLA Dimple Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav on Thursday leveled serious allegations against the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government, accusing it of collusion in a violent attack on the residence of SP MP Ramji Lal Suman in Agra. Yadav claimed that the incident, involving vandalism and stone-pelting, was orchestrated with the complicity of the BJP, local administration, and the Karni Sena.

During her statement on the incident, Yadav emphasized that the state government's responsibility was to ensure the perpetrators are brought to justice. She asserted that the act was a result of a coordinated effort between the Karni Sena members, the ruling government, and local authorities. Agra Police, meanwhile, confirmed the involvement of Karni Sena in the attack, which followed a statement by Suman.

According to ACP Agra, Sanjeev Tyagi, the attackers resorted to stone-pelting, damaging vehicles, and breaking window panes after being incited by Suman's comments on Rana Sanga. The Agra police have taken several individuals into custody and are investigating the incident. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav also criticized CM Yogi Adityanath's alleged consent in the attack, emphasizing the gravity of targeting a Dalit MP like Ramji Lal Suman.

(With inputs from agencies.)

