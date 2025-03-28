Left Menu

Controversial Judicial Transfers to Allahabad High Court Spark Protests

The Ministry of Law and Justice approved the transfer of three judges to Allahabad High Court based on Supreme Court Collegium's recommendations. The transfer of Justice Yashwant Varma, amid ongoing investigations, has sparked protests from the Allahabad High Court Bar Association.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-03-2025 21:26 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 21:26 IST
Allahabad High Court (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Law and Justice has sanctioned the relocation of three judges to the Allahabad High Court following suggestions from the Supreme Court Collegium.

Justice Chandra Dhari Singh and Justice Yashwant Varma, both from the Delhi High Court, along with Justice Arindam Sinha from the Orissa High Court, are among the appointees.

The decision to transfer Justice Yashwant Varma, currently under investigation for alleged cash discoveries at his residence, has ignited controversy and protests from the Allahabad High Court Bar Association.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

