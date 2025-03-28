Controversial Judicial Transfers to Allahabad High Court Spark Protests

The Ministry of Law and Justice has sanctioned the relocation of three judges to the Allahabad High Court following suggestions from the Supreme Court Collegium.

Justice Chandra Dhari Singh and Justice Yashwant Varma, both from the Delhi High Court, along with Justice Arindam Sinha from the Orissa High Court, are among the appointees.

The decision to transfer Justice Yashwant Varma, currently under investigation for alleged cash discoveries at his residence, has ignited controversy and protests from the Allahabad High Court Bar Association.

