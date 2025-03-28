Andhra Pradesh Secures Paddy Prosperity with Direct Farmer Payments

In a significant boost to the agricultural sector, Andhra Pradesh's Civil Supplies Minister N Manohar has announced the state's procurement of 35.48 lakh tonnes of paddy from the recent Kharif season, at a substantial financial outlay of Rs 8,138 crore.

The initiative has ensured fair and timely payments to 5.61 lakh farmers, marking a direct investment into their accounts and thereby eliminating middlemen. This move reflects the NDA coalition government's dedication to supporting agriculture through efficient financial assistance.

Further efforts are underway to streamline the procurement process and enhance storage facilities, aiming for a more robust agricultural framework in future seasons.

