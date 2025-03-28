Left Menu

Fire Erupts at Praj Matrix: Quick Response Contains Blaze

A significant fire erupted at Praj Matrix near Urwade, Pune district, but was promptly contained with no casualties. The blaze began in the server room and spread to offices, impacting solar panels. Six fire engines were deployed to control and cool down the site.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 28-03-2025 23:55 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 23:55 IST
Fire Erupts at Praj Matrix: Quick Response Contains Blaze
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A major fire broke out at Praj Matrix, a bio-energy firm near Urwade in Mulshi tehsil of Pune district, as reported by the police on Friday.

The blaze ignited at 8:30 pm in the server room located on the first floor of the firm's three-story building. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported.

The fire quickly swept through to the adjacent office and service floor on the second level, also engulfing the solar panels on the rooftop. Six fire engines were dispatched to tackle the blaze, which has been successfully brought under control, with cooling operations currently underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

 Global
2
Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

 Global
3
Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

 India
4
Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025