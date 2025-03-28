Fire Erupts at Praj Matrix: Quick Response Contains Blaze

A major fire broke out at Praj Matrix, a bio-energy firm near Urwade in Mulshi tehsil of Pune district, as reported by the police on Friday.

The blaze ignited at 8:30 pm in the server room located on the first floor of the firm's three-story building. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported.

The fire quickly swept through to the adjacent office and service floor on the second level, also engulfing the solar panels on the rooftop. Six fire engines were dispatched to tackle the blaze, which has been successfully brought under control, with cooling operations currently underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)