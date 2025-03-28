Fire Erupts at Praj Matrix: Quick Response Contains Blaze
A significant fire erupted at Praj Matrix near Urwade, Pune district, but was promptly contained with no casualties. The blaze began in the server room and spread to offices, impacting solar panels. Six fire engines were deployed to control and cool down the site.
A major fire broke out at Praj Matrix, a bio-energy firm near Urwade in Mulshi tehsil of Pune district, as reported by the police on Friday.
The blaze ignited at 8:30 pm in the server room located on the first floor of the firm's three-story building. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported.
The fire quickly swept through to the adjacent office and service floor on the second level, also engulfing the solar panels on the rooftop. Six fire engines were dispatched to tackle the blaze, which has been successfully brought under control, with cooling operations currently underway.
