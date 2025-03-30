Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes Uttar Pradesh Government on Key Issues

Uttar Pradesh Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav criticized the state administration on Sunday for diverting attention from vital issues, such as electricity, business, and employment, to religious matters. Yadav stated, 'Basic problems in this state include electricity, business, jobs, and employment. This government's intention is to avoid basic questions by raising religious ones.'

After attending an Iftar party in Lucknow, Yadav addressed the media, pointing to official figures that depict Uttar Pradesh as having the worst law and order situation. He asserted, 'Be it Prayagraj or any other district, the government will not accept it, but figures show the state's problematic law and order scenario.'

He continued his criticism by highlighting the lack of development in Kannauj over the BJP's eight-year tenure and accused the government of corruption, citing an incident where police filed an FIR against an IAS officer. Yadav also questioned the administration's transparency, noting MLAs' open calls for change.

