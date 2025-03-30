Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes Uttar Pradesh Government on Key Issues

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav critiques the Uttar Pradesh government's shift from crucial issues like electricity and employment to religion. He highlights concerns over the state's law and order, lack of development in Kannauj, and transparency issues amid the BJP's eight-year regime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 17:53 IST
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav criticized the state administration on Sunday for diverting attention from vital issues, such as electricity, business, and employment, to religious matters. Yadav stated, 'Basic problems in this state include electricity, business, jobs, and employment. This government's intention is to avoid basic questions by raising religious ones.'

After attending an Iftar party in Lucknow, Yadav addressed the media, pointing to official figures that depict Uttar Pradesh as having the worst law and order situation. He asserted, 'Be it Prayagraj or any other district, the government will not accept it, but figures show the state's problematic law and order scenario.'

He continued his criticism by highlighting the lack of development in Kannauj over the BJP's eight-year tenure and accused the government of corruption, citing an incident where police filed an FIR against an IAS officer. Yadav also questioned the administration's transparency, noting MLAs' open calls for change.

(With inputs from agencies.)

