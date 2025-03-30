Left Menu

Unity and Harmony: Leaders Extend Eid-ul-Fitr Greetings to the Nation

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and President Droupadi Murmu extended warm Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to citizens, emphasizing unity, compassion, and empathy. They highlighted the festival's role in promoting social bonding and a harmonious society. Both leaders encouraged citizens to embody the values celebrated during this festive occasion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2025 21:19 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 21:19 IST

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and President Droupadi Murmu took the opportunity of Eid-ul-Fitr to extend heartfelt greetings to citizens, reflecting on the values of unity and compassion inherent in the festival. Their messages emphasized the significance of Eid in reinforcing cultural diversity and common bonds.

In an official statement, Vice President Dhankhar remarked on the profound spirit of renewal and collective harmony that Eid symbolizes. He urged citizens to draw inspiration from the festival's ideals of unity and mutual respect, which are cornerstones of India's vibrant democracy.

President Murmu, in her greetings, noted that Eid-ul-Fitr marks the conclusion of the holy month of Ramadan, highlighting its role in promoting brotherhood and social bonding. She expressed hopes for peace and happiness across the nation, urging a collective dedication to empathy, compassion, and social well-being.

(With inputs from agencies.)

