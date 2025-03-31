Khamenei Warns U.S. of a 'Strong Blow' Amid Nuclear Deal Tensions
Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, warned of a strong response if the U.S. acts on Trump's threat to bomb Iran over nuclear deal negotiations. Trump has threatened force unless Iran accepts talks. Khamenei asserts Iran's resolve against foreign interference, citing past protests as fueled by the West.
In a stern warning, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei stated on Monday that the United States would face severe repercussions if it proceeded with President Donald Trump's threats to bomb Iran for refusing a new nuclear deal.
Trump, on Sunday, reiterated his stance that Iran risks bombing if it rejects his proposal for negotiations, which was previously communicated in a March letter. Iran has been given a two-month window to respond. Khamenei remarked that while military threats from the U.S. and Israel have been consistent, any hostile actions would be met with a 'strong reciprocal blow.'
The Supreme Leader also accused Western countries of instigating past unrest within Iran, referencing the 2022-2023 demonstrations over Mahsa Amini's death and the 2019 protests against fuel price hikes. Iran, however, expressed willingness to engage in indirect discussions, as instructed by Khamenei, rejecting direct talks. Meanwhile, Western nations criticize Iran for exceeding uranium enrichment limits stipulated in the 2015 nuclear deal, suspecting nuclear weapons ambitions, a claim Tehran denies.
