Eid-ul-Fitr Celebrations Marked by Joy and Protests Across India

Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated vigorously in Meghalaya and other parts of India with prayers, greetings, and traditional festivities. Amidst joyful celebrations, protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill and heightened security measures were reported in several cities. Authorities ensured peace while devotees offered prayers and spread festive cheer.

Devotees offer namaz on occasion of Eid in Meghalaya (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Eid-ul-Fitr, marking the conclusion of Ramzan, was celebrated with great devotion in Meghalaya, as worshippers gathered for special prayers at Idgahs and mosques, including the distinguished glass Madina Mosque in Laban. Muslims, dressed in traditional attire, joined in offering 'namaz' at numerous locations in the state capital.

Spirited Eid celebrations also unfolded throughout Meghalaya's Khasi, Jaintia, and Garo Hills regions. The Governor extended Eid greetings to the populace, while Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma wished for peace, joy, and prosperity, hoping for happiness for all on this occasion.

Nationwide, Eid celebrations were marked by enthusiasm, despite accompanying protests and boosted security in various regions. In Vadodara, Agra, and Ghaziabad, Muslims participated in prayers and exchanged warm greetings. However, disputes surfaced against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, leading to protests in cities like Hyderabad and Aishbagh.

Increased security characterized Eid in multiple cities to safeguard peaceful celebrations. Ghaziabad police patrolled Muslim areas extensively, deploying drone cameras for surveillance. Lucknow Police utilized advanced AI drones to monitor gatherings, ensuring festival tranquility. DCP Rajesh Kumar emphasized using significant police force and drones for safety and appealed for harmonious celebrations.

In Moradabad, minor tensions arose between police and devotees over access to the Eidgah for prayer. Overall, while Eid fostered community ties and spirituality, opposition to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill induced sporadic tensions, prompting authorities to maintain order across the country.

