Hyderabad U Protests Alleged Land Demarcation Amid Controversy

Hyderabad Central University has denied claims of a land demarcation survey on its campus, clarifying that no such activity was agreed upon or notified. The university urged stakeholders to verify information, as misinformation persists regarding the 400-acre land resumed by the government. Protests continue over environmental concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2025 22:41 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 22:41 IST
A still from the spot (Photo/ Hyderabad Central University). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Hyderabad Central University has officially denied claims about a land demarcation survey allegedly scheduled for July 2024, insisting that no agreement was made nor notification received regarding this action. The university's administration labeled these allegations as baseless, urging media and public caution over unverified information.

An official statement from the university specified that no survey occurred on its campus this July by any revenue authorities to demarcate the 400 acres previously resumed by the State Government in 2006 from Ms IMG Academies Bharata Pvt. Ltd. Instead, a mere preliminary inspection of topographical features was conducted. The university rejected a claim by the TGIIC stating it had agreed to such demarcation.

In its Golden Jubilee Year, the University of Hyderabad has urged the State Government to allocate the land for its use and ensure environmental conservation. The university emphasizes that any land transfer requires the Executive Council's approval, with involvement from the President of India appointees. Union Minister G Kishan Reddy has demanded an end to the alleged 'sale' of university land, as environmental concerns stir ongoing student protests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

