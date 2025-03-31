Punjab Police Intensify Crackdown: 48 Drug Smugglers Arrested in Major State-wide Sweep
Under the 'Yudh Nashian Virudh' campaign directed by CM Bhagwant Mann, Punjab Police have arrested 48 drug smugglers and seized 16.7 kg of heroin. This operation involved over 1,400 personnel and led to 35 FIRs. The state's strategy focuses on Enforcement, De-addiction, and Prevention to combat drugs.
In a decisive move against narcotics, the Punjab Police announced the arrest of 48 drug smugglers, recovering 16.7 kg of heroin and seizing Rs 34,300 in illicit funds. Officials indicated that the arrests occurred under the state's ongoing anti-drug campaign 'Yudh Nashian Virudh' spearheaded by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.
Punjab's Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav, oversaw the extensive operation, which was executed simultaneously across 28 police districts. Mann has tasked law enforcement leaders, including Commissioners and Senior Superintendents of Police, with the mission of rendering Punjab a drug-free state.
Special DGP (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla revealed that more than 1,400 officers conducted operations across 518 locales in the state, registering 35 FIRs. The campaign employs a comprehensive strategy—Enforcement, Deaddiction, and Prevention—to dismantle drug networks, while securing de-addiction treatment for two individuals.
