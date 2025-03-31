Left Menu

Punjab Police Intensify Crackdown: 48 Drug Smugglers Arrested in Major State-wide Sweep

Under the 'Yudh Nashian Virudh' campaign directed by CM Bhagwant Mann, Punjab Police have arrested 48 drug smugglers and seized 16.7 kg of heroin. This operation involved over 1,400 personnel and led to 35 FIRs. The state's strategy focuses on Enforcement, De-addiction, and Prevention to combat drugs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2025 22:42 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 22:42 IST
Punjab Police Intensify Crackdown: 48 Drug Smugglers Arrested in Major State-wide Sweep
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move against narcotics, the Punjab Police announced the arrest of 48 drug smugglers, recovering 16.7 kg of heroin and seizing Rs 34,300 in illicit funds. Officials indicated that the arrests occurred under the state's ongoing anti-drug campaign 'Yudh Nashian Virudh' spearheaded by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Punjab's Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav, oversaw the extensive operation, which was executed simultaneously across 28 police districts. Mann has tasked law enforcement leaders, including Commissioners and Senior Superintendents of Police, with the mission of rendering Punjab a drug-free state.

Special DGP (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla revealed that more than 1,400 officers conducted operations across 518 locales in the state, registering 35 FIRs. The campaign employs a comprehensive strategy—Enforcement, Deaddiction, and Prevention—to dismantle drug networks, while securing de-addiction treatment for two individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025