Left Menu

Market Jitters: Tech Stocks Tumble Amid Tariff Tensions and Economic Fears

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq declined as tech stocks fell amid concerns over new tariffs announced by President Trump. Global stocks fell, gold prices reached new heights, and government bonds rose. Investor uncertainty has increased, with predictions of a potential U.S. recession rising to 35% from Goldman Sachs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2025 23:52 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 23:52 IST
Market Jitters: Tech Stocks Tumble Amid Tariff Tensions and Economic Fears
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq indices fell on Monday as technology stocks bore the brunt of investor caution ahead of President Trump's new tariff announcements. Investors were spooked by Trump's statement that tariffs would affect all nations, triggering worldwide market declines and driving gold prices to fresh highs.

Tech stocks like Nvidia and Microsoft were among the hardest hit, as investors expressed concerns about companies' plans for artificial intelligence investments. Tesla shares dropped following a downgraded delivery forecast. Despite these drops, the Dow Jones saw a slight uptick, buoyed by Walmart and Home Depot gains.

Amid the market turmoil, the CBOE Volatility Index rose to a two-week high as Goldman Sachs increased the likelihood of a recession to 35%. Observers are keenly watching economic indicators and upcoming central bank discourse for further insights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025