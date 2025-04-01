Left Menu

Controversy Over Waqf Amendment Bill: A Constitutional Debate Unfolds

Union Ministers Giriraj Singh and Kiren Rijiju defend the Waqf Amendment Bill, promising it adheres to the Constitution, amid opposition claims of it threatening constitutional foundations. Rijiju calls for inclusive discussions, while Congress's Jairam Ramesh condemns the bill as unconstitutional. The proposed legislation aims to reform Waqf management and transparency.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh has reassured that the government will present the Waqf Amendment Bill in Parliament like any other legislation, maintaining it does not conflict with the Constitution. Singh emphasized that no bill is introduced that defies constitutional principles, urging Congress to recognize this commitment.

Meanwhile, Union Minister for Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju has called for an informed debate on the bill within Parliament. Rijiju appealed for all political parties to participate in legislative discussions, noting the extensive consultations that preceded the bill. He challenged claims that the bill is unconstitutional, affirming that Waqf provisions have long been part of Indian law.

However, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh has voiced strong opposition, describing the bill as an assault on the Constitution. He questions the stance of so-called 'secular' parties like JD(U) and TDP, while emphasizing the need for democratic resistance against the bill. The Waqf Amendment Bill, set for introduction in the upcoming Budget session, seeks to enhance Waqf management through reforms in digitization, audits, and transparency.

