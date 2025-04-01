UBS Completes Strategic Merger with Credit Suisse in India
UBS has finalized the merger of Credit Suisse Service Company entities with UBS Business Solutions in India, marking a significant step in their integration journey. The merger unifies a 24,000-strong team, enhancing UBS's global operations and creating new opportunities for growth and innovation.
On Tuesday, UBS announced the successful completion of its merger with Credit Suisse Service Company entities into UBS Business Solutions in India, a key milestone in its broader integration strategy.
This merger consolidates a 24,000-strong workforce under a unified structure, underscoring India's significance to UBS. The integration process, which began in May 2023, includes Credit Suisse's shared services situated in Mumbai and Pune.
The merger, covering entities like Credit Suisse Services (India) Private Limited and others, bolsters UBS's presence in the region, enhancing innovation, collaboration, and global operations for the banking giant.
(With inputs from agencies.)
