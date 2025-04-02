Left Menu

Waqf Amendment Bill: A Step Towards Transparency and Efficiency

The Waqf Amendment Bill aims to bring transparency and streamline management of Waqf properties, benefiting the Muslim community and enhancing national interests. Supported by Rajya Sabha MP Rekha Sharma, the bill promises improved processes and addresses inefficiencies of the past, critiquing Congress for previous inaction.

Updated: 02-04-2025 12:50 IST
Rajya Sabha MP Rekha Sharma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant legislative move, the Waqf Amendment Bill has garnered support from various political figures, including Rajya Sabha MP Rekha Sharma. Speaking on Wednesday, Sharma endorsed the bill, asserting its dual benefits for both the Muslim community and the broader nation. Sharma critiqued the Congress for failing to amend existing laws, attributing their inaction to vote-bank politics. She argued that the bill will better align with the interests of 'true Muslims' and the country's needs and noted that it has garnered positive feedback from impoverished Muslims.

Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC joined the conversation, highlighting the inefficiencies of the current Waqf Act of 1995 and its 2013 amendments. According to NC, the legislation has been plagued by issues including mismanagement, encroachments, and prolonged legal disputes. She emphasized the need for the new bill to introduce streamlined processes that promote transparency and accountability, making the Waqf board more effective in its duties towards the society.

The proposed amendments are poised to revise the Waqf Act of 1995, targeting its operational deficiencies. Key changes involve redefining waqf terms, enhancing registration processes, and leveraging technology for better management of waqf records. The underlying aim is to rectify past inefficiencies and improve the administrative scope of Waqf boards across India, thereby addressing longstanding issues related to mismanagement and corruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

