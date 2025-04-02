Rijiju Pushes for Waqf Reform: Aiming for Muslim Empowerment

In a significant move, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju introduced the Waqf Amendment Bill, 2025, in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. The minister raised concerns about the underutilization of India's vast number of Waqf properties, questioning why they have not significantly benefited the nation's development, particularly for poor Muslims.

Rijiju highlighted India's position as the holder of the highest number of Waqf properties globally and criticized the lack of progress in leveraging these assets for education, medical treatment, skill development, and income generation within the Muslim community. Emphasizing the increase in both the number and income from Waqf properties over the years, Rijiju called for their effective management to transform the fate of not just the Muslim populace but the entire country.

The proposed amendment includes a broad overhaul of the Waqf board's composition, ensuring representation from diverse Muslim communities and mandatory inclusion of women. The bill also supports increased transparency through a centralized digital database, improved registration, monitoring, and auditing processes. Additionally, Rijiju introduced the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, 2024, aiming to further streamline Waqf property management.

(With inputs from agencies.)