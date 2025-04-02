Controversy Arises Over Waqf Amendment Bill: Political Showdown Intensifies
The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, introduced by Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, has sparked controversy. Criticized by AAP MP Sanjay Singh as 'illegitimate,' the bill faces opposition, including from Tamil Nadu's CM, for allegedly undermining minority rights amidst upcoming elections in Bihar and West Bengal.
The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, introduced by Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, has ignited a political firestorm, with opposition parties, including the Aam Aadmi Party, fiercely contesting its legitimacy. At the heart of the controversy is the bill's timing, coinciding with upcoming assembly elections in Bihar and West Bengal.
Rijiju, countering the heated opposition, urged lawmakers to reconsider their stance, emphasizing that the bill will not operate retroactively nor strip property rights, addressing concerns of it being a property grab. Additionally, he introduced the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, 2024.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin added a sharp rebuke, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to withdraw the bill, citing it as a threat to constitutional protections for minorities. The bill's critics argue it dangerously meddles in religious affairs and minority rights, exacerbating tensions.
