Transparency and Reform: The Waqf Amendment Bill's Promise

The Waqf Amendment Bill championed by Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh in the Lok Sabha aims to enhance transparency and manage waqf properties for the Muslim community's welfare. Despite opposition claims of it being 'anti-Muslim,' the bill intends to ensure effective use of resources without being retrospective.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-04-2025 18:41 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 18:41 IST
Union Minister and JD(U) MP Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to reform waqf property management, Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh endorsed the Waqf Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha, emphasizing transparency and community welfare. Singh, also a JD(U) leader, contested claims that the bill is discriminatory, asserting its commitment to improving the management of waqf assets.

Singh critiqued narratives labeling the legislation as anti-Muslim, stating that the bill intends to equitably benefit all sections of the Muslim community. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for supporting these reforms while urging political opponents to recognize the bill's merits beyond partisan narratives.

While presenting the bill, Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju stressed that the amendments wouldn't apply retrospectively nor expand the Centre's powers. The bill, examined by a Joint Parliamentary Committee led by BJP's Jagdambika Pal, proposes revisions to the 1995 Act, enhancing waqf board efficiency and leveraging technology for better property management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

