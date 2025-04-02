Reliance's Renewable Revolution: 500 Compressed Bio-Gas Plants in Andhra Pradesh

Reliance Industries announced a massive investment of Rs 65,000 crore to establish 500 compressed bio-gas (CBG) plants across Andhra Pradesh, starting in Kanigiri, Prakasam district. The groundbreaking for the first plant took place on Wednesday, with IT and Electronics Minister Nara Lokesh laying the foundation stone.

The project represents a capital outlay of Rs 139 crore for its initial phase and will utilize Napier grass cultivated on barren lands to produce biogas, ultimately leading to significant rural economic benefits. Farmers will earn lease revenues and receive a fixed price for the grass they grow, bolstering local livelihoods.

Reliance plans to transform 500,000 acres of barren lands, generating 250,000 jobs. Upon full operation, plants will yield 40 lakh tonnes of CBG and 1.1 million tonnes of organic fertilizer annually, ushering in a new era of sustainable energy in Andhra Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)