Left Menu

Contentious Waqf Amendment Bill Passes Lok Sabha Amidst Heated Debate

The Waqf Amendment Bill passed in Lok Sabha after an intense debate, with proponents praising its intent to enhance transparency and efficiency. Despite opposition concerns about targeting Muslim practices, amendments agreed by the government were applauded by some, with the bill now headed to the Rajya Sabha.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-04-2025 12:45 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 12:45 IST
Contentious Waqf Amendment Bill Passes Lok Sabha Amidst Heated Debate
he Chairman of the Joint Parliamentary Committee for the Waqf Bill, Jagdambika Pal. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Chairman of the Joint Parliamentary Committee for the Waqf Bill, Jagdambika Pal, hailed the passing of the Waqf Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha, stating it promises benefits for all. Following a lengthy 12-hour debate and subsequent voting, Pal expressed satisfaction with the government's acceptance of JPC's recommendations.

He further emphasized that the committee addressed the Opposition's concerns. "We had addressed all Opposition concerns in JPC," Pal noted. The bill is scheduled for consideration in the Rajya Sabha, with Union Minister JP Nadda and BJP's National President set to speak on it.

Amidst the proceedings, BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal accused the opposition of exploiting the bill to sow division, despite clarifications from Amit Shah about the government's non-interference stance. In sharp contrast, Congress MP Imran Masood denounced the bill as an attack on rights, vowing legal challenge. Ultimately, the Lok Sabha approved the bill past midnight, aiming to amend the 1995 Act to boost Waqf board efficiency and transparency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

U.S., EU, and Asia take divergent paths on AI regulation, raising global risks

Why AI shouldn’t get special copyright privileges humans don’t have

Explainability, not just accuracy, crucial for trust in medical AI systems

AI-driven UAVs slash fire response time in rural agricultural landscapes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025