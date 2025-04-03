Contentious Waqf Amendment Bill Passes Lok Sabha Amidst Heated Debate

The Chairman of the Joint Parliamentary Committee for the Waqf Bill, Jagdambika Pal, hailed the passing of the Waqf Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha, stating it promises benefits for all. Following a lengthy 12-hour debate and subsequent voting, Pal expressed satisfaction with the government's acceptance of JPC's recommendations.

He further emphasized that the committee addressed the Opposition's concerns. "We had addressed all Opposition concerns in JPC," Pal noted. The bill is scheduled for consideration in the Rajya Sabha, with Union Minister JP Nadda and BJP's National President set to speak on it.

Amidst the proceedings, BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal accused the opposition of exploiting the bill to sow division, despite clarifications from Amit Shah about the government's non-interference stance. In sharp contrast, Congress MP Imran Masood denounced the bill as an attack on rights, vowing legal challenge. Ultimately, the Lok Sabha approved the bill past midnight, aiming to amend the 1995 Act to boost Waqf board efficiency and transparency.

(With inputs from agencies.)