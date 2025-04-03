Canada's Trade Tide: Reversal in February Deficit Sparks Economic Insights

Canada entered an unforeseen trade deficit in February, amounting to C$1.52 billion, despite stable import and export figures. The shift from a preceding surplus, according to Statistics Canada, highlights ongoing economic adjustments to looming tariff impacts.

Experts had predicted a surplus of C$3.55 billion, suggesting unexpected economic dynamics. Yet, data influenced strong Canadian dollar performance, firming against the U.S. dollar by 1.03% following the release, with anticipation building for a possible pause in upcoming interest rate adjustments.

The drop in Canada's merchandise trade figures is strikingly linked to the current U.S. administration's tariff threats. Businesses have proactively increased inventories to cushion against cost implications, affecting trade statistics. February saw a notable decline in exports, particularly energy and automotive sectors, yet a persistent import rise marked the ongoing trade narrative.

