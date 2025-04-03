Left Menu

Supreme Court Halts Controversial Tree Felling in Telangana Forest

The Supreme Court has intervened in the large-scale felling of trees in Kancha Gachibowli, Telangana, ordering an immediate halt to activities at the site. The bench warned the Chief Secretary of serious consequences if Court orders are disobeyed, requesting explanations and an affidavit by April 16.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-04-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 20:28 IST
Supreme Court Halts Controversial Tree Felling in Telangana Forest
The Supreme Court of India (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Thursday took suo moto action against the large-scale tree cutting in Kancha Gachibowli, Telangana. In an urgent order, the Court imposed a halt on all activities at the site, with strict warnings directed at the state's Chief Secretary if the order is ignored.

The bench, consisting of Justices BR Gavai and Augustine George Masih, called out the severity of the situation, emphasizing that the law must be upheld. The Court insisted that no activities, apart from tree protection, occur at the site while questioning the state's necessity for development there, demanding detailed explanations.

The Court tasked the Central Empowered Committee to report their findings by April 16, alongside an urgent inquiry into the environmental impact assessment processes supposedly followed. With concerns mounting over environmental degradation and wildlife displacement, the situation underscores the conflict between infrastructure development and ecological preservation in Hyderabad's IT hub.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework strives to uphold trustworthy integrity in AI innovations

Remote vital sensing revolutionizes veterinary medicine with contactless technologies

Generative AI drives rapid expansion of tourism and hospitality research

AI models overestimate robotization potential in agricultural jobs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025