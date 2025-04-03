Supreme Court Halts Controversial Tree Felling in Telangana Forest

The Supreme Court on Thursday took suo moto action against the large-scale tree cutting in Kancha Gachibowli, Telangana. In an urgent order, the Court imposed a halt on all activities at the site, with strict warnings directed at the state's Chief Secretary if the order is ignored.

The bench, consisting of Justices BR Gavai and Augustine George Masih, called out the severity of the situation, emphasizing that the law must be upheld. The Court insisted that no activities, apart from tree protection, occur at the site while questioning the state's necessity for development there, demanding detailed explanations.

The Court tasked the Central Empowered Committee to report their findings by April 16, alongside an urgent inquiry into the environmental impact assessment processes supposedly followed. With concerns mounting over environmental degradation and wildlife displacement, the situation underscores the conflict between infrastructure development and ecological preservation in Hyderabad's IT hub.

(With inputs from agencies.)