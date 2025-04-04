IMF Delegation in Pakistan: Governance and Reform on Agenda

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) delegation has arrived in Pakistan to examine governance and corruption challenges, as reported by the Express Tribune on Friday.

Setting the stage for discussions beginning Monday, the team aims to provide crucial technical assistance to bolster Pakistan's reform capacity. The team's priority includes enhancing governance to address corruption issues.

The delegation's agenda features reviewing budget proposals for the 2025-26 fiscal year, alongside negotiations for technical support in governance. Talks with the Ministry of Finance will also cover improvements in tax revenue, expenditure management, and finalizing budget proposals. The visit follows a recent agreement on a new USD 1.3 billion loan to confront climate change and a review of the ongoing USD 7 billion bailout programme.

