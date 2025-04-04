Left Menu

IMF Delegation in Pakistan: Governance and Reform on Agenda

An IMF delegation visits Pakistan to review governance and corruption issues. Their mission aims to aid Pakistan's reform efforts and address fiscal policies. Discussions include tax revenue, government expenditure, and technical support for budget proposals. The team also acknowledges Pakistan's fiscal reforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 04-04-2025 17:46 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 17:46 IST
IMF Delegation in Pakistan: Governance and Reform on Agenda
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) delegation has arrived in Pakistan to examine governance and corruption challenges, as reported by the Express Tribune on Friday.

Setting the stage for discussions beginning Monday, the team aims to provide crucial technical assistance to bolster Pakistan's reform capacity. The team's priority includes enhancing governance to address corruption issues.

The delegation's agenda features reviewing budget proposals for the 2025-26 fiscal year, alongside negotiations for technical support in governance. Talks with the Ministry of Finance will also cover improvements in tax revenue, expenditure management, and finalizing budget proposals. The visit follows a recent agreement on a new USD 1.3 billion loan to confront climate change and a review of the ongoing USD 7 billion bailout programme.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025