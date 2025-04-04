The Russian economy, long insulated from Western markets by a barrage of sanctions, has largely avoided immediate damage from the new U.S. tariffs rolled out this week. Nonetheless, the Kremlin emphasized on Friday the need to implement measures to mitigate any resulting market upheaval.

This week, President Donald Trump announced a sweeping 10% baseline tariff on all U.S. imports, with even higher tariffs targeted at leading trade partners. Consequently, global financial markets have experienced turmoil with fears mounting over a potential worldwide economic downturn. Interestingly, Russia, alongside its fellow heavily-sanctioned nations—Belarus, Cuba, and North Korea—was exempted from additional tariffs. The U.S. cited sanctions over military actions in Ukraine as grounds for this exclusion, noting the lack of substantial trade.

Despite the kremlin's exclusion from further tariffs, Kremlin officials remain vigilant about global market conditions. Dmitry Peskov, Kremlin spokesman, noted, "We encounter a volatile international market scenario," referencing economists' pessimistic outlooks. Still, the Russian rouble remains stable against the U.S. dollar, even as global forex markets experience volatility. Despite a drop in oil prices, Russia's leading export, the rouble's strength endures, attributed to anticipated easing of tensions with the U.S.

