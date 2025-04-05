Left Menu

Ayodhya Gears Up for Ram Navami: DGP Issues Safety Directives

Ahead of the Chaitra Ram Navami celebrations, DGP Prashant Kumar has mandated comprehensive security and traffic measures in Ayodhya. Key efforts include enhanced surveillance via drones and CCTV, collaboration with religious leaders for peace, and ensuring facility availability amidst the expected large influx of devotees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-04-2025 18:37 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 18:37 IST
Uttar Pradesh DGP Prashant Kumar (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In anticipation of the Chaitra Ram Navami festival, Uttar Pradesh's top cop, DGP Prashant Kumar, has rolled out stringent guidelines to uphold law and order during the celebrations in Ayodhya. As throngs of devotees are expected, the DGP has directed meticulous arrangements for barricading and parking to manage the influx.

Kumar underscored the necessity for police to pinpoint potential trouble zones citywide, urging area officers and magistrates to preemptively address any issues. Additionally, he advocated for community peace meetings led by senior officials and coordinated discussions among district leaders.

Preparations are intensifying with safety ramped up across Ayodhya as visitors surge into the city. A blend of drone and CCTV surveillance has been activated to ensure security. Ayodhya IG Range Praveen Kumar reassures that comprehensive plans are in place covering security, health, and traffic management to facilitate a seamless festival experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

